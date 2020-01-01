Zarejestruj

arsMed-Senatorska

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: Senatorska 37 (59-220 Legnica)
wojewodztwo: dolnośląskie
powiat: M. Legnica
tel.: 076 721-04-66

Jednostki - arsMed-Senatorska

  • arsMed-Senatorska

    Legnica, Senatorska 37 (dolnośląskie / powiat M. Legnica)
    Telefon: 76 721-04-66
    Email: arsmeddent@gmail.com
    Witryna: www.arsmeddent.com.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      Legnica, Senatorska 37     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
    • Poradnia protetyczna
      Legnica, Senatorska 37     
      Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
