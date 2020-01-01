Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne
adres: Senatorska 37 (59-220 Legnica)
wojewodztwo: dolnośląskie
powiat: M. Legnica
tel.: 076 721-04-66
email: arsmeddent@gmail.com
Jednostki - arsMed-Senatorska
Witryna: www.arsmeddent.com.pl
Poradnia stomatologicznaLegnica, Senatorska 37
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
Poradnia protetycznaLegnica, Senatorska 37
Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
