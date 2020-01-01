Centrum Periodontologiczno-Endodontyczne "GLOBUS" s.c.

adres: Rejtana 2 (30-510 Kraków)
wojewodztwo: małopolskie
powiat: Kraków-Podgórze
tel.: (012) 656-30-56
email: globus@dentysta.com.pl
www: www.dentysta.com.pl
Jednostki - Centrum...
-
Gabinet stomatologicznyKraków, Rejtana 2
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
Gabinet ortodontycznyKraków, Rejtana 2
Poradnia ortodontyczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
Gabinet chorób błon śluzowych i przyzębiaKraków, Rejtana 2
Poradnia chorób błon śluzowych przyzębia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
Gabinet chirurgii stomatologicznejKraków, Rejtana 2
Poradnia chirurgii stomatologicznej
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
Gabinet protetykiKraków, Rejtana 2
Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
