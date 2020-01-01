Zarejestruj

Centrum Periodontologiczno-Endodontyczne "GLOBUS" s.c.

adres: Rejtana 2 (30-510 Kraków)
wojewodztwo: małopolskie
powiat: Kraków-Podgórze
tel.: (012) 656-30-56

Jednostki - Centrum...

  Centrum Periodontologiczno-Endodontyczne "GLOBUS" s.c.

    Telefon: (0 12) 656-30-56
    Telefon: (0 12) 656-30-56
    Email: globus@dentysta.com.pl
    • Gabinet stomatologiczny
      Kraków, Rejtana 2     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
    • Gabinet ortodontyczny
      Kraków, Rejtana 2     
      Poradnia ortodontyczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
    • Gabinet chorób błon śluzowych i przyzębia
      Kraków, Rejtana 2     
      Poradnia chorób błon śluzowych przyzębia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
    • Gabinet chirurgii stomatologicznej
      Kraków, Rejtana 2     
      Poradnia chirurgii stomatologicznej
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
    • Gabinet protetyki
      Kraków, Rejtana 2     
      Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
