Centrum Stomatologii NEOMED

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: ul. Gustawa Morcinka 9-11 (40-124 Katowice)
wojewodztwo: śląskie
powiat: M. Katowice
tel.: 32 25 84 885

    Katowice, ul. Gustawa Morcinka 9-11 (śląskie / powiat M. Katowice)
    Telefon: 32 25 84 885
    Email: neomed@neomed.com.pl
    Witryna: www.dentysta.katowice.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
