Zarejestruj

Niepubliczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej ATeDent

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: 1-Maja 18 (21-100 Lubartów)
wojewodztwo: lubelskie
powiat: Lubartów
tel.: 81 8544250

Jednostki - NZOZ ATeDent

  • Poradnia Stomatologiczna

    Lubartów, 1-Maja 18 (lubelskie / powiat Lubartów)
    Telefon: 81 8544250
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      Lubartów, 1-Maja 18      Telefon: 81 8544250  
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
SKOMENTUJ
KOMENTARZE (0)
 