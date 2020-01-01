Zarejestruj

Niepubliczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej "Dentator"

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: Staszica 17 (27-200 Starachowice)
wojewodztwo: świętokrzyskie
powiat: Starachowice
tel.: 41 275 12 88

Jednostki - NZOZ "Dentator"

  • Zakład Stomatologiczny Jednostka już nie funkcjonuje!

    Starachowice, Gliniana 10/70 (świętokrzyskie / powiat Starachowice)

  • Zakład Stomatologiczny

    Starachowice, Staszica 17 (świętokrzyskie / powiat Starachowice)
    Telefon: 41 275 12 88
    • Poradnia Stomatologiczna
      Starachowice, Staszica 17     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
