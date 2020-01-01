Niepubliczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej "Dentator"

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne
adres: Staszica 17 (27-200 Starachowice)
wojewodztwo: świętokrzyskie
powiat: Starachowice
tel.: 41 275 12 88
Jednostki - NZOZ "Dentator"
Zakład Stomatologiczny Jednostka już nie funkcjonuje!Starachowice, Gliniana 10/70 (świętokrzyskie / powiat Starachowice)
Zakład StomatologicznyStarachowice, Staszica 17 (świętokrzyskie / powiat Starachowice)Telefon: 41 275 12 88
Poradnia StomatologicznaStarachowice, Staszica 17
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
