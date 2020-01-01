Zarejestruj

Centrum Stomatologiczne "UŚMIECH" Kamil Zarzycki

Działalność lecznicza
Dostawcy świadczeń z zakresu lecznictwa ambulatoryjnego

adres: Sokola 33B (59-300 Lubin)
wojewodztwo: dolnośląskie
powiat: Lubin
tel.: 076 849-10-88

Jednostki - Centrum Stomatologiczne "UŚMIECH"...

  • Centrum Stomatologiczne "UŚMIECH"

    Lubin, Sokola 33B (dolnośląskie / powiat Lubin)
    Telefon: 076 849-10-88
    Email: zkamil@tlen.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      Lubin, Sokola 33B     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
    • Poradnia protetyczna
      Lubin, Sokola 33B     
      Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
