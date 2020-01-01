Zarejestruj

Niepubliczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej Dentoland Sp.p.

Działalność lecznicza
Przychodnia stomatologiczna

adres: Weteranów 46 (20-044 Lublin)
wojewodztwo: lubelskie
powiat: M. Lublin
tel.: 081- 5341275

Jednostki - NZOZ Dentoland Sp.p.

  • Przychodnia stomatologiczna

    Lublin, Weteranów 46 (lubelskie / powiat M. Lublin)
    Telefon: 081- 5341275
    • Gabinet stomatologiczny
      Lublin, Weteranów 46      Telefon: 81-5341275  
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
