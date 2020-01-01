Niepubliczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej Dentoland Sp.p.

Jednostki - NZOZ Dentoland Sp.p.
Przychodnia stomatologicznaLublin, Weteranów 46 (lubelskie / powiat M. Lublin)Telefon: 081- 5341275
Gabinet stomatologicznyLublin, Weteranów 46 Telefon: 81-5341275
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
